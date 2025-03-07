Blues v Brumbies result: Late penalty gives Australian side Super Rugby Pacific win at Eden Park

[Source: NZ Herald]

Beauden Barrett’s switch to first-five was an overwhelming success. Unfortunately for the Blues, it lasted only 40 minutes.

The playmaker was forced off with a potentially serious hand injury as the Blues slumped to a third loss in four games, with a last-minute penalty from Ryan Lonergan handing the Brumbies their first win at Eden Park since 2013.

Barrett had grabbed the game’s first try while leading some of the Blues’ best attacking play of the season, regularly injecting himself – and plenty of spark – with dynamic running and incisive passing.

But that came to an end at halftime and, while Barrett appeared in no discomfort on the bench, coach Vern Cotter said “it doesn’t look particularly good” when asked about the injury after the break.

The same could have been said of the Blues’ game in the second half, as the Brumbies bullied their way ahead through breakdown supremacy as bruising carries.

The home side lacked imagination and inspiration with Barrett watching from the sidelines, as Harry Plummer struggled for control in a side who had been pushed back onto their heels.

It had been a similar story earlier in the season as the Blues lost their first two games before having to battle hard for their first win against the Hurricanes. Barrett’s shift to No 10 in that match prompted a positional switch from the start this week and the move seemed a masterstroke for the first 40 minutes.

The Blues thrived in the wide channels and displayed more attacking verve than they managed in the previous three weeks, taking a 20-10 lead that would have been more significant were it not for some wayward kicking from the tee.

Barrett atoned for that inaccuracy in general play, taking matters into his own hands after some handling errors had spoiled promising early forays into opposition territory.

After the pivot ran a perfect line and slipped a tackle for the opening try, the Blues’ second was sparked by his replacement at fullback, with Cole Forbes finding a gaping hole inside his own 22.

Angus Taʻavao was the eventual beneficiary and the Blues soon added a third with another long-range break, Rieko Ioane finishing off a slick move to cross for the first time since 2023 and record his 50th Super Rugby try.

While the Blues hit the front through flair, the Brumbies struck back in a manner more befitting their opponents, with Allan Alaalatoa burrowing over after his fellow forwards had slowly but steadily broken down the defence.

That was a sign of things to come in the second spell as the Brumbies took control at the breakdown and set piece, winning regular turnovers and grinding down the home side once they had their hands on the ball.

Having come into the contest also with a solitary win, the Brumbies put together several extended marches down the field, with Declan Meredith finishing off the first. Second halves had been a problem all season for the Blues and the warning signs were flashing again when a scrum in a good position was demolished by the Brumbies.

The visitors continued stringing together phases and keeping the ball at the right end of the field, though the Blues did just enough on defence to repel their opponents and cling to a two-point lead entering the final quarter.

But after Patrick Tuipulotu turned down a chance to boost that lead, only for Ricky Riccitelli to see his subsequent lineout throw pinched, the Brumbies came away with a deserved win when Lonergan split the uprights in the final moments.

