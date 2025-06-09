Black Ferns 7s embrace Fiji’s rugby spirit at Paradise 7s

New Zealand women’s sevens coach Edwin Cocker says the Black Ferns Sevens are relishing their time in Fiji as they take part in the ongoing Paradise 7s tournament.

Cocker, who is part of the coaching team, said the squad includes a mix of experienced players and first-time visitors to Fiji.

"We've got two groups of girls where some of them have been here before and enjoyed the hospitality in Fiji. The new ones are embracing a new island sort of time, so they're embracing it a lot."

He praised the vibrant island rugby culture, which he says brings unique energy to the game regardless of the size of the tournament.

With the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series set to begin in December, Cocker noted that Paradise 7s offers an important chance to refine their performance.

“It’s the little gains that we can lay down a good foundation so we can grow off that as we prepare for the season.”

The Black Ferns Sevens are using the tournament to trial new combinations and sharpen their skills ahead of the global circuit.

