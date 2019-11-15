NBA introduce tougher face mask policies

The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams today that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games.

That memo, obtained by The Associated Press, was released on the same day the Brooklyn Nets ruled All-Star forward Kevin Durant out for his game against Utah in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols for dealing with coronavirus.

Among the new rules, which take effect tomorrow: players who are dressed for games and eligible to participate must wear a face mask until they enter the game, all players and coaches must wear face masks when outside the team environment if they are around other players and coaches, and players must report the names of any private trainer, therapist, chiropractor or other specialist who they work with outside of the team facility.

