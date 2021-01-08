Lions claim Kam Pacific Basketball U17 title

The Lions basketball girls’ team has created history winning the Under-17 title in the inaugural Kam Pacific Basketball Championship.

The girls from Suva Grammar School defeated basketball powerhouse Yat Sen Dragons 26-18 in the final today.

The two teams have met twice in the competition, with the final being their third clash.

Wary of the basketball giants, coach Asaeli Tamanitoakula says they had to change their game plan.

This worked well for the Lions as they outclassed the Dragons.

“I told them today to change the way they play because we’ve been playing them for the last two days and we’ve improved on that so i’m really proud.”

He adds, it was the support from fans and families that pushed them to victory.