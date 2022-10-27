Fiji women kicks off FIBA campaign with a win

The Fiji women’s basketball side started its 2022 FIBA Melanesian Cup on high note beating New Caledonia 78-62 in its first match yesterday.

Fiji was on the front foot leading 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.

It didn’t leave any room for the the visitors to catch-up as it piled on 19 points to lead 35-19 at halftime.

New Caledonia pulled up in the third quarter, applying pressure in defense, making a number of turn-overs to slot 23 goals compared to 19 by Fiji.

Separated by 12 points at the start of the final quarter, Fiji made sure of its chances registering 26 more points while New Caledonia got 20 on the board.

Meanwhile, the Fiji mens team missed a crucial two-pointer to fall short 62-64 to New Caledonia.

Both national sides will face the Solomon Islands today with the men playing first at 5pm while the women will take the court at 7.30pm.

Matches are held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.