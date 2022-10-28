Fiji Women on track for top spot

Fiji Womens Basketball team are on their way to securing the number one spot at the FIBA Melanesian Cup after sweeping a 65-54 win against Papua New Guinea.

The national side maintained a strong 27-13 lead in the first quarter that set the platform for them throughout the match.

At half time, Fiji edged Papua New Guinea 19-16.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji fell behind in the third quarter 12-14 and trailed 7-11 in the final quarter.

Mili Koyamainavure was impressive throughout the match with 21 points and five rebounds in the match.

Fiji will face Papua New Guinea again tomorrow in the final at the Vodafone arena in Suva.