Curry scores 49 as Warriors edge Spurs

Stephen Curry capped a season-best 49-point performance by sinking the game-winning free throws in the final seconds as the visiting Golden State Warriors outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 109-108 on Friday in an NBA Cup clash.

The Warriors swept a two-game mini-series in San Antonio over three nights and won for the third time in their past four games overall. Golden State improved to 1-1 in West Group C play in the league’s in-season tournament, while the Spurs fell to 1-1.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama jumped over a defender for a tip-in to expand the lead to 108-105 with 1:06 left. Jimmy Butler III’s layup cut the gap to a point, and after a stunning block by Wembanyama and a miss by the Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox, Curry drove the lane and was fouled with 6.4 seconds to play.

Curry made both free throws. After a timeout, San Antonio went back to Fox, whose contested jumper at the buzzer bounced twice on the rim before falling away.

Knicks 140, Heat 132

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 of his 39 points in the first half, Landry Shamet had a career-high 36 points off the bench, and fellow reserve Josh Hart posted a triple-double to lead host New York past Miami.

Towns scored eight unanswered points to ignite the decisive 17-6 run that ended the first half for the Knicks, who finished 6-1 during a season-long seven-game homestand. New York won Friday despite missing Jalen Brunson, who was sidelined with a right ankle injury suffered in Wednesday’s 124-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Shamet scored the most points by a reserve in the NBA this season and the most by a Knicks player off the bench since J.R. Smith had 37 points against the Charlotte Bobcats on Mar. 29, 2013.

