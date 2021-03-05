Basketball's Melanesia Cup postponed to 2022

The 2021 Melanesia Cup basketball tournament set to be played in Fiji has been postponed due to the ongoing health pandemic.

World government body FIBA together with Basketball Fiji have made the decision to move the event to next year.

The number one priority remains the health and safety of all players, coaches, and officials, and FIBA has agreed with Basketball Fiji to postpone the competition to April 2022.

FIBA Oceania’s Executive Director David Crocker says the postponement will also give involved countries ample time to prepare for the competition.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Laisiasa Puamau says they have postponed the Melanesia Cup due to strict border control laws and quarantine protocols currently in place in Fiji amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He says they respect and understand the Ministry of Health guidelines for the benefit of every participating federation.

The Melanesia Cup is a sub-regional qualification phase for the Pacific Games, which serves as the official qualifier to the FIBA Asia Cup Pre-Qualifiers.

Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu compete for the Melanesia Cup.