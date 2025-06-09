Badminton Fiji to launch high school program

[Source: Supplied]

Badminton Fiji will introduce a new program this year targeting high school students as part of its efforts to further develop the sport across the country.

Secretary Abel Caine says the initiative will feature competitions for various age groups but will require support from major schools that have suitable competition halls.

He added that Badminton Fiji plans to work closely with these schools to establish badminton teams while also allowing other schools access to their facilities for training sessions.

With sights set on the 2032 Olympic Games in Australia, Caine explained that the program will serve as a development pathway to identify and nurture new talent as the association builds toward future international competitions.

“We’ve got the equipment, we’ve got the coaches, and we’ve got the time for you. Find a badminton-dedicated teacher, allow other schools to share your school premises, and allow some clubs to use these venues after hours, and that way, badminton will have a bright future.”

More details on the program are expected to be confirmed following Badminton Fiji’s Annual General Meeting next Saturday.

