Vatunisolo balances studies and training

Para-athlete Naibili Vatunisolo is balancing her academic pursuits with rigorous training as she prepares to compete at her third Pacific Mini Games in Koror, Palau.

The 34-year-old from Balenabelo, Nadroga, will be a key contender in the Ambulant Shot Put, Ambulant Discus, and Ambulant Javelin events.

Vatunisolo has faced moments of doubt on her journey, but her family’s support and her coach Fred Fatiaki’s motivation have consistently pushed her to continue.

Her impressive record speaks volumes about her dedication and talent.

Beyond a multitude of regional and international medals, Vatunisolo has twice held the esteemed role of Fiji’s flag-bearer, first at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and again at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

She also proudly represented Fiji at last year’s Paralympics in Paris, France, showcasing her consistent presence on the global stage.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Palau from June 29th.

