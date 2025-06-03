Thomas harassed at Philadelphia track meet

Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas says she was verbally harassed at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia last weekend.

In a post on X, Thomas said a man followed her around the track while she signed autographs, shouting personal insults.

The post responded to a video showing the same man heckling her from the stands, calling her a “choke artist.”

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Event organisers issued a statement condemning the incident and confirmed they have launched a full investigation to identify the individual involved and take appropriate action.

Thomas, who won gold in the 200 meters as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the Paris Olympics, still managed to place third overall in the short sprints category at the Philadelphia meet.

Earlier this year, Thomas shared in a TikTok video that she had been stalked by groups of men in multiple airports, raising broader concerns about the safety and visibility of female athletes in public spaces.

The incident also reflects growing concerns about athlete harassment tied to sports betting—a trend noted by other female athletes, including tennis star Caroline Garcia.

