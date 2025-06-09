Ratucove set for US scholarship

[Source: Marist Brothers' Athletics Club/Facebook]

Fiji’s middle-distance running scene is set to lose one of its brightest young talents, with Abaramo Ratucove departing for the United States on Tuesday on a two-year academic and athletic scholarship with Neosho Community College.

The Marist Brothers’ High School and its Athletics Club have hailed the move as a major step in the development of one of the country’s most promising athletes.

Ratucove, a proud son of Bua, has built a reputation for discipline, consistency and an unbreakable work ethic, quickly establishing himself as a standout performer at both school and national level competitions.

Article continues after advertisement

He is a proven championship performer, renowned for his tactical racing, strong finishing kick and ability to deliver when it matters most.

The young middle-distance star boasts an impressive record.

He is a three-time Coca-Cola Games gold medalist in the 800m, winning the Intermediate Boys 800m in 2023 with a time of 2:03.80 and the Senior Boys 800m in 2024 in a personal best of 2:00.80.

He has also shown his potential in the 1500m, further cementing his status as one of Fiji’s rising athletic talents.

Ratucove’s performances have not gone unnoticed on the national stage.

He was named to Team Fiji for the 2024 Oceania Championships, is ranked No.4 in the country for both the men’s 800m and 1500m, and was long-listed for the 2025 Mini Pacific Games.

As he prepares to take his talent overseas, he carries with him the pride of Marist Brothers’ High School and the wider Fiji athletics community.

The Marist Brothers’ community and Athletics Club have expressed their full support, wishing him success in his studies and on the track.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.