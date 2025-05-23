Raising funds for Mini Games a challenge

Fiji Athletics team manager Iva Volavola

Sporting federations around the country are currently working tirelessly behind the scenes to help their athletes collect enough money to pay for their levies in order to represent Fiji at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Federations like Fiji Athletics have been conducting fundraisers and other events to be able to meet the $3000 per athlete required for the Mini Games.

Fiji Athletics team manager Iva Volavola says the support of the athletes’ parents has been vital over the past few weeks as they work towards raising funds for their athletes.

“So we had to sit down and think about fundraisers to help these athletes, many of the parents stepped forward, so they’ve taken the tickets to help with the fundraising to help with their levy.”

Meanwhile, there are athletes who do not have proper support systems from home, making raising funds for their levies a challenge.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held from June 29 to July 9.

