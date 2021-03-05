LDS target Suva Zone 1 girl’s title

Latter-Day Saints College aims to dominate the Suva Zone One girl’s division next week.

The school finished with 23 medals last year, 14 in the girl’s division 9 in the boys.

LDS Team manager Earnest Vitinavulagi says they hope to increase the number of medals this year.

“Right now one of our strength is our girls, our girls seem to be doing very well during the past two years, our boys are getting there and we are trying to build up with our boy’s competition”

The school will be competing against zone one giant Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, Dudley High School, Nasinu Secondary School, and Ballentine Memorial School.

The Suva Zone 1 meet will be held next week Wednesday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva. You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.