Lagakali have once again won the Adi Cakobau School Inter-House competition.

The yellow house bagged 18 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Mokosoi finished second with 13 gold, 14 silver and eight bronze medals.

In third place is Uci with 11 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Kakala finished fourth with eight gold, nine silver and 19 bronze medals.