Kwong sets sights on Pacific Games gold medal

Charis Kwong

Despite the relative obscurity of triathlon in Fiji, Charis Kwong remains undeterred in the pursuit of her dreams.

Having only recently taken up the sport, Kwong expresses her passion for it and eagerly anticipates the opportunity to represent her country in the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The 16-year-old, who has a fondness for swimming, discovered triathlon through her coach, who introduced her to the sport.

She has also thanked her peers and teammates for always sticking by and guiding her through her training.

“I’d say being around my other teammates. It’s been very encouraging to train together.”

The Ra teenager expressed her passion for the sport, stating that it pushes her to strive for excellence.

Kwong admitted that she initially had little interest in triathlon, but now that she is involved, she plans to continue for the next five years.

Her ultimate goal is to secure a gold medal at the Pacific Games this year.