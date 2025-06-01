Inoke ready to tackle Decathlon in Palau

Source: Oceania Athletics / Facebook

Former blue ribbon and Fiji Secondary School long jump record holder Waisele Inoke is set to compete in the gruelling men’s decathlon at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau — a challenge tailor-made for his unique blend of speed, strength and skill.

Inoke’s journey to the decathlon began just two years ago as a freshman at Neosho Community College in Kansas, USA.

Originally a long jumper and 100m sprinter, he quickly adapted to the ten-discipline event and has since become Fiji’s fourth-best decathlete of all time.

This year alone, Inoke topped the national rankings in both the 100m and long jump, and broke the national indoor heptathlon record twice.

His breakthrough continued at the 2025 NJCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, where he placed fifth in the decathlon and earned All-American honours.

Decathlon is considered one of the toughest tests in sport — demanding a rare mix of explosive power, endurance, technique and mental resilience.

With all these qualities in his arsenal, Inoke is primed to make a major impact in Palau.

The Pacific Mini Games in Palau starts on the 29th of this month in Koror.

