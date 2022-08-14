Hunt for Pacific Games athletes begins

The countdown for the Coca-Cola Games has begun, with only three more days left for the much anticipated competition.

For Athletics Fiji this will be an avenue to scout new talents as they build towards the Pacific Games next year.

With the completion of the 2022 National Relay Championship yesterday, Athletics Fiji development manager Antonio Raboiliku says they’ll have a vast pool of athletes to pick from.

“We have Pacific Games next year so we are not counting any one out, we are opening our doors for athletes to come and participate. This is the starting phase of where we select our athletes we screen our athletes. And I am sure Coca-Cola Games we will find a few more.”

The Games starts on Thursday until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fans can start purchasing grandstand tickets at the Athletics Fiji head office along McGregor Road for $45 for the three days.

Spectators and supporters can purchase embankment tickets for $12 and ground for $10.

Embankment and ground tickets will be sold at the gates.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports channel.