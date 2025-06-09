Former sprint king leads new off-Season program for QVS

[File Photo]

Queen Victoria School is set to break new ground in its athletics preparation as it rolls out its first structured off-season training program.

The initiative marks a major shift for the school, which has consistently placed in the top ranks at the Coca-Cola Games despite operating without a formal pre-season system.

Now, with 2026 preparations underway, QVS aims to lift its performance standards even higher.

Former South Pacific sprint king and current QVS sprint coach Banuve Tabakaucoro says the change is long overdue.

“I’ve been involved with QVS Athletics just this season, so this year we didn’t really run an off-season programme, but building into 2026, the school and the management and also the QVS taskforce have decided that we’re going to do something a bit different this year, something that’s never been done before for QVS Athletics, which is to run an off-season programme.”

Tabakaucoro says QVS has long punched above its weight, regularly finishing in the top three or five at the Coca-Cola Games without the benefit of structured early preparation.

He believes the new programme will give athletes a stronger foundation and elevate the school’s competitiveness next season.

“Over the years, we’ve always seen QVS in the top three or top five at the Coca Cola Games without running proper off-season programmes, so this will give us a better opportunity moving into the season next year and just get the boys a lot more prepared.”

The former sprint star says the goal is to instil long-term discipline and build athletes the right way.

