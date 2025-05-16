Finau takes up hammer throw

Fiji's Pacific Mini Games representative Glen Finau (far right) with his teammates

Fiji’s Pacific Mini Games representative Glen Finau is excited to learn hammer throw under the mentorship of Pacific Games gold medallist and national record holder Deborah Bulai.

Finau, attending the three-day Ignite Camp for Team Fiji athletes, finds the hammer throw interesting and has enjoyed his sessions with Bulai.

The Suva Grammar School student’s interest in the sport grew after watching YouTube videos.

Finau says he decided to pursue this sport after trying it at a previous athletics camp, subsequently contacting his coach to refine his technique.

“Obviously not all sports are easy to learn at first; it takes time to understand the sport and the biomechanics of each technique. I’m finding it a bit hard – it was hard at first, but I’m slowly getting better with my coach’s help.”

The 18-year-old, from Naikeleyaga Kabara, says his family has shown support despite initial mixed reactions to his new sport.

Having competed at the Fiji Finals for the past four years, he aims to improve and make his mark in field events internationally.

He is among the 40 athletes representing Fiji in Palau for the Pacific Mini Games in June.

