Final Olympics chance for Vollmer and Tabakaucoro

Overseas exposure and competition is the only option for Olympic hopefuls Eugene Vollmer and Banuve Tabakaucoro with restrictions still in place for Fiji.

With only 44 days to go for the much-anticipated event, the duo knows time is running out and competition is crucial to achieving personal best.

The duo is undergoing the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Queensland, Australia.

Vollmer says it’ll be a tough fight for the lone universality spot

“International meets always pose a different atmosphere compared to the local meets there a lot more motivation, there’s a lot more athletes who are of your caliber of a higher standard and that pushes you to do your best”

Vollmer says the 14-day quarantine is a hindrance as they will miss a few competitions.

“We’d have only one competition to compete in on the 25th and we’re looking forward to that one but whilst in quarantine, our coaches have put together a training regimen something we can do in the confinement of our rooms”

The other athlete also vying for the universality spot is Fiji’s shot-put champion Mustafa Fall.