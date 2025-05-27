Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics backs Athletics Fiji

FSSAA Secretary Biu Colati [File Photo]

In a show of continued commitment to nurturing young talent, the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association has donated $15,000 to Athletics Fiji to support preparations for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

The donation will go toward covering the levies of five athletes, many of whom were standout performers at the recent Coca-Cola Games and have now been selected to represent Fiji on the international stage.

FSSAA Secretary Biu Colati said the association is proud to invest in the future of student-athletes who have worked hard to reach this level.

“First of all, I’d like to thank Athletics Fiji for the opportunity that has been given to our athletes who came through the Coca-Cola Games. That is why we’re here,” Colati said.

He adds that every year, they set aside financial assistance for athletes in whatever game they participate in.

Athletics Fiji Secretary Lilian Amasa welcomed the donation, saying it helps ease the financial burden on athletes and their families, especially in a tough fundraising environment.

“As many of you are aware, Athletics Fiji is kind of struggling in regards to levies. But we’ve managed through support from parents, small fundraisers, and the generosity of friends and family.”

The Pacific Mini Games in Palau will serve as a key competition for rising athletics stars from Fiji, and with the backing of FSSAA, these young athletes are now one step closer to realizing their dreams.

