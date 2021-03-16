RKS continue dominance at Tailevu Zone

Ratu Kadavulevu School is still leading the Tailevu Zone medal tally in the boys division.

The Delainakaikai boys are in first place with an unofficial 13 gold, 15 silver and 8 bronze.

Queen Victoria School is in second place with 12 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze.

Tailevu North College is in third with two gold, one silver and one bronze.

In the girls category, Tailevu North College is also still in the lead with 18 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze.

St Vincent College is in second place with 4 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze while Dawasamu closes in at third with 3 gold, 4 silver and bronze.

An unofficially eight records have been broken, with a new Coca-Cola record set in the senior boys javelin by an RKS athlete with a throw of 60m.