Ducia breaks away from family tradition

Breaking away from family traditions, 14-year-old Joshua Ducia is writing his own legacy.

The year nine student of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School will compete for the first time in the Coca Cola Games this year.

The Rewa native will compete in sub-junior boys 100m, 4x100m and the high jump events.

Ducia says it was a norm for his family members starting from his great-grandfather to compete in the 200m, but he says this year he is trying something different.

“High jump is new sport for my family because my great-grandfather, Inoke Bainimoli Ducia, he used to take on the tracks. So, I wanted to follow his footsteps, but instead of taking 200, I took high jump.”

The Suva Zone 1 100m gold medalist knows where his competition will come from and he is preparing himself accordingly.

He says right now, it’s a matter of being physically and mentally fit for the Games.

The 2021 Coca Cola Games will be held from next Thursday to Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.