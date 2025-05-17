Coach calls for long-term vision ahead of Pacific Mini Games

[Source: Athletics Fiji/ Facebook]

With just weeks to go before the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau, Team Fiji athletics head coach Fesaitu Mario says the focus must extend well beyond this year’s competition, urging athletes, coaches, and administrators to adopt a long-term, strategic approach to preparation.

Throughout the recent camp, Athletics Fiji officials and coaches have been identifying areas for improvement, from athlete readiness to coaching standards and support structures.

Mario, speaking after a three-day training camp, highlighted the pressing need to bridge performance gaps and lay a sustainable foundation for future international success.

Article continues after advertisement



Team Fiji athletics head coach Fesaitu Mario

“A lot of preparations over the years have been done within just 6 to 24 months before a major event. But the goal here isn’t just Palau. We want our athletes to start thinking about the Commonwealth Games, the LA 2028 Olympics, even Brisbane 2032.”



[Source: Athletics Fiji/ Facebook]

Mario stressed that if Fiji wants to send athletes who are not just participating but truly competing at a global level, then the development pathway must begin now, not just in the lead-up to events.

Mario said it’s not only about preparing athletes but also building the capacity of coaches and officials.

Acknowledging that change won’t come overnight, Mario emphasized a renewed approach within Athletics Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.