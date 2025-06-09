Club competition prepares athletes ahead of Fiji Primary Schools Games

Royals Athletics Club president Antonio Raboiliku says one of the main objectives of their club competition is to help athletes prepare for the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games next week.

With many athletes competing for the first time in a huge competition, he says this event will allow athletes to acclimatize to the level of intensity on the tracks.

There were eight districts and more than 200 athletes part of the club’s competition.

Royals Athletics Club president Antonio Raboiliku

“This competition is also to help enable athletes to have a feel of what the competition is like, and sort of have some experience before the get into the competition in the next few days.”

He is also calling out the parents of the athletes, students and fans to come out in numbers and witness some exciting competition among the different districts.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held next Thursday and Friday.

