Change in Coca-Cola Games 1500m format

Female athletes of all grades will get a taste of the 1500m event for the first time ever in the 2021 Coca-Cola Games.

This is the only change competitors, officials and spectators can expect in the Fiji Finals.

Normally, the 1500m is an open grade event with athletes of different age categories race collectively.

However, this year female athletes will run according to their age categories in the sub-junior, junior, intermediate, and senior girls respectively.

The event was supposed to be introduced last year, however, the Coca-Cola Games was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Athletics Fiji President Vuli Waqa says they are excited about the change.

“The only change is the 1500m for women which is normally run as an open event will now be run in grades. This means the sub-junior right up to the senior girls will run the 1500m.”

This means the only open grade event is the 3000m.”

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from the 22nd to the 24th at ANZ Stadium in Suva.