Camp prepares young athletes for elite level

Athletics Fiji Coach Mario Fesaitu believes the recently concluded three-day Ignite Camp has been a crucial step in preparing young athletes for the demands of high-performance sport.

Held this past week in Suva, the camp aimed to bridge the often difficult transition from secondary school athletics to the national level.

Fesaitu says participants were introduced to key components of elite athlete development, including training discipline, mental preparation and support networks.

“For most sports, transitioning from being a school athlete to a national athlete, there’s a huge gap. We hope that future camps like Ignite can actually bridge that gap where the athletes are shown what the environment in an elite performance system looks like.”



Fesaitu adds that the camp also exposed athletes to off-the-track essentials like nutrition, recovery, financial literacy and the value of having a strong support team.

The majority of these athletes are preparing for the Pacific Mini Games that will be held in Palau from June 29th.

