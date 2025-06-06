Athletics Fiji plans better for future international meets

[Source: Athletics Fiji/ Facebook]

Athletics Fiji is calling on the nation for support as it works towards raising funds to cover athlete levies for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Development Chief Fesaitu Mario said the organization has been conducting fundraising events in recent weeks and expressed gratitude to those who have already contributed.

Athletes are required to pay a $3000 levy fee in order to be able to represent the country.

Fesaitu Mario [File Photo]

“The board is trying to find ways to make sure that, come the next games, there’s burden on the athletes so they can spend more time training and less time worrying about their levies.”

He added that the board has been actively discussing long-term strategies to ease financial pressures on athletes in future competitions.

Encouraged by the success of recent fundraising efforts, Mario said they hope to turn these events into annual initiatives to support participation in regional tournaments, which often come with significant costs.

