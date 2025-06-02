Athletics Fiji appeals for support

[Photo Credit: Athletics Fiji]

Athletics Fiji’s Pacific Mini Games management team is calling on the public to help make a national dream a reality, as they aim to send 40 athletes to represent Fiji at the 12th Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this month.

In a heartfelt appeal, the team is encouraging members of the public to contribute a simple “Saqamoli” or a $1 donation to support Fiji’s emerging track and field talents on their journey to regional and global competitions.

The management says participation in the Palau Games is a crucial step in Athletics Fiji’s long-term development strategy, which aims to build a pathway toward future international championships, including the 2028 Los Angeles and 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds the national athletics squad was confirmed just before the Coca-Cola Games and subsequently went through the FASANOC selection justification process the following week.

This left athletes and officials with under a month to raise the required $3,000 levy per person to meet FASANOC’s criteria.

With time quickly running out, the management team is working around the clock, organising fundraising initiatives and seeking sponsorships to ensure the 40-member Fiji contingent can begin their international journey with confidence and pride.

Athletics Fiji believes that with the support of the community, these athletes can don the national colours and shine on the Pacific stage and beyond.

Details on how to donate can be found on the Athletics Fiji Facebook page.

The Mini Pacific Games will start on the 29th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.