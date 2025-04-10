ACS and Lelean lead Triple N Zone

Defending champions Adi Cakobau School currently leads the girls division in the Triple N Zone Athletics competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

ACS has so far collected four gold, two silver and four bronze to sit in first place, while Naitasiri High School follows in second with one gold, two silver and a bronze medal.

And finally in third place is Lomaivuna High School with one gold and one silver.

In the boys division, Lelean Memorial School leads with three gold and two silver, while Nakasi High School sits at second with two gold, one silver and three bronze.

And finally in third place is Wainimala Secondary School with one gold, three silver and three bronze.

Meanwhile, the next events to look forward to are the 400 meter finals which starts at 3.25pm, while the 100m finals starts at 4.15pm.

