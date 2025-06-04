Argentina Ambassador visits Fiji Football Association

The Fiji Football Association welcomed Máximo Gowland, the Ambassador of Argentina to Fiji, during a courtesy visit to its headquarters in Vatuwaqa today.

The meeting focused on exploring ways for collaboration between Argentina and Fiji to advance football development in the country

Both parties expressed a shared commitment to fostering growth in the sport through knowledge exchange, coaching programs, and joint initiatives.

This visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

In recent years, Argentina has been actively involved in supporting Fiji’s football development.

Notably, in 2023, Argentina’s Rodolfo Zapata was appointed as the head coach of Fiji’s U-20 national team, bringing extensive international coaching experience to the program.

Additionally, Fiji FA has expanded its youth leagues and grassroots programs, with expert guidance from international coaches, including those from Argentina, to enhance the development of young talent.

This visit marks a significant step toward deepening the relationship between Argentina and Fiji and advancing the development of football in Fiji.

Meanwhile, the BiC Fiji FACT semifinals will take place on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Lautoka plays Labasa at 2pm while Suva takes on Rewa at 4.30pm.

