Arsenal too strong for Leicester City

[ Source : Reuters ]

Arsenal made light of the absence of any specialist strikers as midfielder Mikel Merino scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Leicester City that kept the north London club’s Premier League title challenge very much on track on Saturday.

Merino’s brace allowed second-placed Arsenal to cut Liverpool’s advantage to four points although the leaders will be confident of replying against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Champions Manchester City’s title hopes may have long since vanished but they looked much more recognizable as recent signing Omar Marmoush bagged a hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United.

The win allowed City to climb into fourth place with 44 points, three points behind Nottingham Forest whose top-four ambitions suffered a dent in a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

Bournemouth’s challenge for the top four shows no sign of petering out as they won 3-1 at bottom club Southampton to move above Chelsea and Newcastle into fifth place.