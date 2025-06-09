5 of 7 home games confirmed for Drua next season

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have confirmed that five of their seven home games for next season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific have been locked in, while negotiations are still underway to secure the remaining two.

The franchise also confirmed that round five against the Brumbies will be held at Four R Govind Park in Ba for the first time.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein says they understand how important it is for fans in Fiji and abroad to be certain of the venues so travel plans can be finalised.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the new season sees competition powerhouses heading to Fiji to take on the Drua, including Moana Pasifika, Hurricanes, ACT Brumbies, Queensland Reds, Western Force, Highlanders and New South Wales Waratahs.

Fans will be especially excited to note the return of the Highlanders to Fiji after four years.

The Highlanders famously denied the Drua a historic first ever home win in 2022, narrowly defeating the Fijians 27-24 in a thrilling encounter.

Meanwhile, Super Rugby Pacific has adjusted the finals format after reviewing the 2025 season, which will see the ‘lucky loser’ from the Qualifying Finals to advance as the fourth seed, with all their Semi-Final and Grand Final matches to be played away if they qualify.

“The Drua will start their 2026 season on 14 February at Churchill Park in Lautoka against Moana Pasifika.”

A week later, they travel to Sydney to face the New South Wales Waratahs on 20 February.

They return home for three straight matches — first against the Hurricanes in Lautoka on 28 February, then after a bye, they face the Brumbies in Ba on 14 March and the Reds in Lautoka on 21 March.

The Drua then hit the road for two weeks, playing the Blues in Auckland on 28 March and the Crusaders in Christchurch on 3 April.

They return for Round 9 to host the Western Force, with the venue to be confirmed.

Their next two matches are also away – against the Brumbies in Canberra on 17 April and the Chiefs in Christchurch on 26 April during the Super Round, which will feature five matches at the new One NZ Stadium across three days.

Back home, the Drua will host the Highlanders on 2 May (venue to be confirmed), before another bye in Round 13.

Their final home match is against the Waratahs on 16 May at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The team closes the regular season with two away games, against the Force in Perth on 23 May and the Reds in Brisbane on 29 May.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.