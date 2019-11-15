11 sports given the green light to start competitions

Eleven sports will now be able to start their respective competitions including, rugby, football and cricket amongst others.

Those sports are returning to play according to pandemic protocol approved by the government and the Fiji National Sports Commission.

The government acknowledges the tireless efforts put in by sports administrators to hit the ground running.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says some random checks will be done by relevant authorities on sporting events.

Mazey says this is just to make sure everything is in line with government’s commitment to keep Fiji COVID free.

‘A breach doesn’t mean somebody’s done something massively wrong but if we suddenly see there’s a potential of it getting bigger well we would have to get the ministry of health involved hey everyone wants to make sure we stay COVID free and that we are practicing safe sports so everybody will be doing the spot checks’.

Along with rugby, football and cricket, AFL, Bowling, Cycling, yachting, gymnastics, karate, squash and tennis have been certified, meaning the weeks ahead are going to be more interesting on the sports scene than the quiet last few months.