Youths need to be encouraged says Saukuru

Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru is urging all to look after the welfare of the youth, saying they are the future leaders.

While delivering his official remarks at the Ba Province Youth Day in Lautoka last week, Saukuru encouraged the youth to focus on their goals and study hard in school in order to become successful in life.

Saukuru is also encouraging Ba Provincial Council offices to lay the foundation for the youth of their provinces.

He adds that this will help them in education and also motivate them to become better citizens of Fiji.

Saukuru also reminded children to listen to and respect their parents, as this is the foundation of their success in life.