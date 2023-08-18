Youth urged to take up Green skills job

[Source: Commonwealth]

Lack of skill and labor in the science and engineering fields continues to be a challenge, considering the impacts of climate change.

This has been confirmed by UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener while addressing Pacific Youth Leaders during the commemoration of International Youth Day.

He says that youth play an important role in addressing the Triple Planetary Crisis, which includes climate change, adversity loss, and pollution.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is still a lack of skilled labor force; we need more engineers; we need more people who study science in the Pacific because science drives those technological solutions that we need for climate change and which provide some of the best employment opportunities.”

Climate activist Lavetanalagi Seru says that the green workforce is a movement to adapt and thrive in the face of change.

“The youth driving this movement are ambassadors of change, demonstrating that economic progress can co-exist with environmental responsibility.”

Close to 100 youth leaders from Fiji and across the region were part of today’s dialogue, raising awareness on human rights issues and the importance of youth participation in a sustainable world due to the effects of climate change.