Youth group receives timely assistance

The GFC Youth and Sports Club in Nadi received a grant under the Youth Farm Initiative Programme yesterday.

This grant came just a year after the club registers with the Ministry of Youth.

Line Minister, Parveen Kumar says that assistance as such will maximize this communities’ ability to navigate through challenging situations.

“We can respond to changing conditions, prepare to build a new level of resilience and achieve our common goal of food security”

Kumar commended the youth club and their effort to improve lives within their community.

“When you improve yourself in areas that are important in areas to the people you lead. Not only do you get better, you also help your people improve.”

The Minister for Youth adds that his Ministry stands ready to support young people and their various projects.