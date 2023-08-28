Youth club to be assisted with livestock breeding facility

The Government of Japan provided assistance worth up to $118,923 to Ministry of Youth and Sports for provision of livestock breeding facility for livelihood of a youth club based in Naboro through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

The Embassy of Japan provided set of poultry farming facility and equipment to the Holy Spiritual Congregation Youth Club.

Most of the youth members are students or unemployed young people between the ages of 18 and 35.

This project was requested by the Ministry for the improvement of livelihood of communities through the development of youth clubs.

The Ministry provided training on livestock management, project management and financial literacy.

The new farming facility will not only benefit the youth but it will also be beneficial to the village members as a whole through enhancing their knowledge and skills on material maintenance and farm facility up keeping.