Young women forum confronts online gender based violence

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

More than 50 young women from across the country are in Suva to participate in the Young Women’s Forum, on Technology Facilitated Gender Based violence.

The program, supported by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Australian Aid, and UNFPA, is the second to be held since it was established last year.

Young women from rural and maritime areas are attending the two-day workshop, which will conclude tomorrow, to enhance their knowledge on online safety, their rights and to boost awareness across the country.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the digital space is becoming an extension of the country’s already high rates of violence against women.

She adds most complaints received by the relevant department range from digital stalking and hate speech to non-consensual image sharing.

Kiran says with more than 86 percent of adults active on social media, platforms like Facebook and TikTok are becoming weapons of abuse, especially for young people entering new relationships.

“Our young people tell us this is one of the worst forms of violence they are facing. Stalking, harassment, blackmail, many don’t know how to deal with it, and it is driving anxiety and depression.”

She is optimistic that the forum will not only equip women with knowledge regarding the evolving cyber landscape, but also create a pathway to influence the next stage of Fiji’s digital-safety laws.

Kiran further highlights that prevention, protection, and accountability remain top priorities.

