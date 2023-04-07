Young leaders take action against corruption

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Young Pacific Islanders are taking a front row seat to address corruption in the region.

Young leaders gathered for a Regional Pacific Youth seminar at the Holiday Inn Suva yesterday to exchange ideas on to address corruption by 2050.

University of the South Pacific Student Association Deputy Secretary General Aneet Kumar says corruption is the largest hindrance to sustainable development, good governance and peace and security.

“The leaders, they need to work together with young as collaborators and innovators who is very important to foster intergenerational solidarity. So it is this intergenerational solidarity that we are here to foster.”



Kumar says discussions at the seminar inform the work of the Youth Advisory Board on Governance being established by USPSA in partnership with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption is supporting the forging of the Youth Vision framework to address corruption in the region.