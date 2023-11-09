WOWS Kids change fundraising strategy

WOWS Kids has traditionally depended on its internal efforts and volunteers to spearhead fundraising campaigns.

However, the foundation is now adopting a new strategy, enlisting organizations to assume a central role in coordinating these campaigns among their members.

Mere Williams, the Team Leader at WOWS, notes that the business community has demonstrated a remarkable surge in support for the Walk on Walk Strong Kids Foundation.

Article continues after advertisement

The foundation is renowned for its unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children battling cancer.



[Mere Williams, the Team Leader at WOWS]

“Before, WOWS Kids used to drive this campaign internally and engage volunteers to shave, but this time around we’ve changed the approach; we’ve actually reached out to the organization to organize it themselves, involving their staff members, and then they use their own network to raise funds.”

Williams believes this new strategy will make use of the vast networks and resources that businesses have available while also streamlining the campaign process.

The WOWS Team Leader reveals that the response from companies to this wonderful opportunity to help a worthy cause has been overwhelming.

The Intercontinental Hotels Group and the foundation recently inked a new partnership, through which IHG hopes to raise $40,000 from this campaign.