Workshop reveals future of industrial hygiene

Fosters Industrial & Hygiene Solutions Ltd is pushing for modern methods to protect properties from corrosion and damage, saying businesses can no longer rely on outdated practices.

Business Operations Manager Brent Pickering said there was a time for change and their products and services are designed to help companies save their assets.

He said the firm’s latest workshop in Suva showcased waterproofing and epoxy solutions from supplier MAPEI in New Zealand, alongside demonstrations of commercial water blasters, polished concrete treatments, and other industrial hygiene solutions.

“We’ve got a workshop currently going on right now with one of our suppliers MAPEI, the purpose is just educating the public on how we can do things better here in Fiji, instead of doing it old school, there is time for change and we have to change for the better, with our products we believe you could save assets invested in your properties in regards to it corroding or going from bad to worse we’d like to come in and help fix that problem for you.”

Pickering said FIHS was not limited to cleaning but also offers services such as floor grinding and piling works to strengthen and maintain infrastructure.

He added that the event was a platform for knowledge sharing and expressed confidence that the impact of the workshop will only grow from here.

The company states its focus remains on innovation while ensuring customer satisfactory in the business.

