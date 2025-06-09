Workshop promotes sustainable cooking in Cakaudrove

More than fifty individuals from various communities in Cakaudrove took part in a two-day workshop organised by the UN Tourism, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the Pacific Tourism Organisation.

Participants included representatives from women’s cooperatives, iTaukei businesses, and youth forums.

The aim of the workshop was to encourage the use of natural resources and land to produce healthy meals- promoting the concept of “from garden to kitchen.”

Among those who attended was Meli Rokotakala, who helps run an iTaukei business in Bagata, Wailevu, known as Muanivatu Trail.

Rokotakala says the program helped him learn new cooking methods and skills by using ingredients readily available from farms, gardens, and the natural environment.

“This has reignited cooking methods and skills that were known to our ancestors using what is around us instead of buying from the supermarket all the time,”

He adds that the approach will greatly benefit their business, as it is cost-effective, sustainable, and promotes healthy eating not only for customers but also in their homes.

Rokotakala also expressed his gratitude to the organisers for facilitating a workshop that he says will greatly benefit the people of the Northern Division

