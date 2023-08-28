Work in progress to establish multi-hazard warning system

Fiji is in the process of establishing a people-centred “Multi-Hazard Early Warning System”.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Disaster Management Isoa Talemaibua during the Fiji Anticipatory Action Programme workshop this week.

Talemaibua says they are working closely with relevant partners to deliver initiatives by leveraging model forecasts and cost savings through pre-agreed financing tied to predefined actions.

He says they are focusing on further investing in the development of impact-based weather forecasting and ensuring effective communication of weather warnings, with a specific focus on the most vulnerable members of their communities.

Talemaibua adds that it continues to strengthen its national meteorological and geo-hazard services.

He adds that this has significantly contributed to the reduction of disaster-related fatalities and losses caused by cyclones, floods, and tsunamis.