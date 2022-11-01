Work begins on new Nakasi market

[Source: Fijian Government]

Vendors will no longer sell their produce on the roadside once the Nakasi Farmer’s market is completed.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says this is a much-needed project as a number of vendors do not have proper shelter to sell their produce.

Kumar says market vendor profiling conducted by the council revealed that approximately 86 vendors are selling vegetables, root crops, local fruits, eggs, flowers, and fish around the Nakasi area.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Government]

Kumar adds operating by the roadside is unsafe.

“We are breaking the law. We have got food safety act. We’ve got other legislation that guides how the road should be used. Because the road is a place for people to walk. It’s a pedestrian space and we also have ratepayers who complain. In fact, just two days ago, just last weekend, I was in the Nakasi area and the taxi drivers were complaining.”

Kumar adds that they have also done proper planning for this project.