Women’s empowerment must not wait, PM tells UN

The country has renewed its push for gender equality, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka declaring that the empowerment of women must never be delayed or questioned.

Addressing the High-Level Meeting on the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action at the United Nations General Assembly, Rabuka said women remain burdened by violence, discrimination and inequality despite their central role in society.

He described the Beijing Conference as a turning point in the global fight for women’s rights and said its framework continues to guide efforts to advance equality and empowerment.

Rabuka pointed to Fiji’s legal reforms, including the Domestic Violence Act 2009, the Child Welfare Act 2010 and the Employment Relations Act, as proof of progress in protecting women, children and workers.

He said existing frameworks give government institutions the tools to address discrimination and hold offenders accountable.

He stressed that political will and leadership are essential, adding that Fiji aims to embed equality within government systems and strengthen the Department of Women, Children and Social Protection.

Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the priorities of the Beijing Platform for Action, including poverty reduction, education, health, economic empowerment and eliminating violence against women.

He said Fiji was working to ensure its daughters inherit a future where equality is not just an aspiration but a reality.

The Beijing Platform for Action remains a key global blueprint, outlining 12 priority areas such as health, poverty, political participation and women in decision-making.

