Women judged on looks and not leadership: Tabuya

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya. [Photo: FILE]

Women in leadership are being targeted online at significantly higher rates than men, with global statistics showing women face up to 10 times more attacks.

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, highlighted this, saying that the issue is rooted in systemic patriarchy, where men are judged on performance, while women are judged on character.

Tabuya says instead of scrutiny on policy or delivery, women leaders are criticised for their appearance, what they wear, their hair, their voice, even their facial expressions.

She says competence often takes a back seat to commentary on looks, adding that imbalance is unfair and must change, stressing that both men and women should be judged on performance alone.

Article continues after advertisement

Addressing the rise in online abuse, she says social media companies must take greater responsibility for moderating harmful content and preventing hate speech.

Tabuya says media organisations also have a duty not to fuel online hostility for clickbait and engagement.

“The more sensational the story, the more followers I get, the more viewers. And it increases the content because there are ads going on as well. But there’s a responsibility to either switch off comments or moderate them so that we are not facilitating this online hate and this hate speech online.”

However, she adds that responsibility does not stop with platforms, as users must also reflect on their behaviour.

She is calling for a whole-of-society approach, involving schools, churches, community leaders and families, to promote respect, healthy relationships and gender equality.

Tabuya says real change will require education, male champions for equality, and a shift in mentality to ensure women are given equal space at decision-making tables.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.