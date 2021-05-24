Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination drive trough’s to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas|Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|Samabula Health Center suspended|Qauia lockdown area assisted with food ration|FWCC attended to over 2000 women since April|Somosomo Village implements COVID-safe protocols|Frontliners are true patriotic Fijians: Dr Munshi|Economic recovery important for Fiji|NZ remains committed to assisting Fiji|Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment|Lockdown in Nawaka settlements lifted|Community members create awareness|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|People with severe COVID symptoms urged to seek medical help|Delta variant resists antibodies says WHO|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|
Full Coverage

News

WHO upset with inadequate global vaccine distribution

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 12:35 pm

Inadequate vaccine production and distribution is allowing the COVID variants to devastate countries across the world.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom says that this is concerning.

“At this stage in the pandemic, the fact that millions of health and care workers have still not being vaccinated is abhorrent, variants are currently winning the race against vaccines”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Tedros adds that this will push the global economy further away from full recovery.

This is bad news to the Fijian economy which is already on its knees.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.