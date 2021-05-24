WHO upset with inadequate global vaccine distribution

Inadequate vaccine production and distribution is allowing the COVID variants to devastate countries across the world.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom says that this is concerning.

“At this stage in the pandemic, the fact that millions of health and care workers have still not being vaccinated is abhorrent, variants are currently winning the race against vaccines”

Dr Tedros adds that this will push the global economy further away from full recovery.

This is bad news to the Fijian economy which is already on its knees.