Whippy in defense mode, Carpenters issues statement

Carpenters Fiji PTE Limited is today saying that Daniel Whippy, their Managing director, has provided his account regarding what he said, which Carpenters is retaining passports belonging to immigrant workers.

The statement says that Whippy’s comment was made to inject humour as an attempt to share a light moment, and it was no more than that.

The statement by the company comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs and its Minister, Pio Tikoduadua, said they would address the allegation.

The Minister had stated that a video containing statements by Whippy had surfaced, in which he was seen allegedly acknowledging the retention of immigrant workers’ passports.

Carpenters say Whippy is fully aware that the company does not keep passports on behalf of its employees.

The statement goes on to say that it is readily known that there is always a risk that what Whippy thought were innocent and humorous remarks such as the one he made may be construed in the manner it apparently was on the occasion.

It also acknowledged that the remark was best not made.

He has also expressed regret and apologized to anyone who felt aggrieved.

The press release was issued by the Head of Human Resources, Pawan Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Minister states that the Ministry, through the Department of Immigration and in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force, has initiated a thorough investigation into these allegations.